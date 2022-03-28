Lehigh Acres man found guilty in case involving sex-trafficking, sexual contact with girls

A Lehigh Acres man facing charges including human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery with a teen victim was found guilty by a jury and will be sentenced May 17.

The jury verdict for Jesus Francisco Santana-Perez, 54, came Friday after a four-day trial in Judge Margaret Steinbeck's courtroom, Santana-Perez was remanded into custody without bond to await sentencing.

Santana-Perez was found guilty on eight charges including multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery and human trafficking for sex of a person under 18, use of a child in a sexual performance, and delivering a controlled substance to a minor, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of selling or giving liquor to a person under 21.

In late January 2020, after Santana-Perez had posted $120,000 bond and was released from the Lee County Jail on one set of charges, the Lee County Sheriff's Office's Digital Forensics Unit reported it uncovered additional video containing sexual content which lead to additional charges against him.

Those charges included one count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging, forcing or enticing a person younger than 16 years old into prostitution or any other act involving sexual activity — and one count of sexual performance of a child. The charges stem from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

In the original case, the Sheriff's Office received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families describing possible child sexual abuse occurring at an unknown location in Lee County.

A 14-year-old complainant provided bits of information, including two names — Tio and Frank — used by the suspect.

Lee County detectives identified Santana-Perez as the suspect and reported there were other victims.

Additionally, Santana-Perez was accused of trafficking underage girls and providing them with drugs, cash and use of his car.

