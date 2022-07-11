Lehigh Acres man gets 10 years in prison for child sexual assault that continued for years

Lloyd Foster

A Lehigh Acres man charged in a case involving sexual assault of a child over a number of years pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lloyd Foster, 57, pleaded guilty before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck to two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Foster was sentenced to 120 months in prison on the battery charges and 20 years of probation on the remaining charges. He was credited for 275 days served in jail

He will be designated, and have to register, as a sexual predator and have no contact with the victim or any minor children.

The case came to light in 2021 after a school resource officer at Cypress Lake High School was informed of a report of sexual battery involving a student.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office report said that during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center Sept. 30 the victim said that between the ages of 5 and 7 Foster sexually assaulted her.

She said it happened again when she was 12 and most recently in February or March of 2021, the report said.

