Lehigh Acres man gets life in fatal 2020 shooting partially caught on witness dash cam

A Lehigh Acres man found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Ricky Gaspar Ruiz, 26, was the man seen on a dash cam video at the fatal 2020 shooting in Lehigh Acres. In court Monday, Ruiz was given the life sentence as a prison release reoffender as well as a concurrent 15 year sentence on a related charge of shooting into a vehicle.

Ruiz was given credit for 711 days served Judge J. Frank Porter denied a motion for a new trial.

On Jan. 21 a Lee County jury found Ruiz and his accomplice, Victor Colon Jr., 25, guilty of second-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberation.

Sentencing for Colon will be Feb. 14.

The dash cam video caught Ruiz pursuing the victims through rush hour traffic around 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, in a car chase on Beth Stacey Boulevard at Woodward Court in Lehigh Acres.

The cars then came to a stop and Ruiz got out of his vehicle and shot the victim 16 times. A man was found dead in a Honda Accord at the scene.

The defendants were captured Feb. 20 in Hialeah by U.S. Marshals.

