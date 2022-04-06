Lehigh Acres man gets life in case involving burning man in trunk of abandoned car

Neville Bethune faces first degree murder and arson charges.

A case involving a burned body found in the trunk of a car lead to a life sentence for Lehigh Acres man.

Neville George Anthony Bethune, 50, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder with a firearm and 15 years in prison for arson in the second degree.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against Bethune in March following a five-day trial in Lee County.

Witnesses told authorities that in 2019, James Payne, 25, had been "extremely upset" with Bethune and drove a Nissan Sentra to his Lehigh Acres home to collect $4,000 Bethune owed him for an alleged drug deal, the report said.

Payne, of Orlando, routinely trafficked marijuana between Miami and Tampa, witnesses told authorities in the report. Payne's largest customer base was spread throughout Broward County, Tampa and Lehigh Acres, according to the report.

Cellphone records the night of May 4 show Payne waited outside Bethune's home for an hour, the report said, before Bethune and two others.

Payne's Sentra was still engulfed in flames on the side of Old U.S. Highway 27 in South Bay when deputies responded just before midnight May 4, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies discovered the charred and unrecognizable body of Payne in the trunk of the car, the report said.

An autopsy performed on the body revealed a bullet in Payne's brain, and the medical examiner declared the death a homicide, the report said. The body was tentatively identified through DNA tests and Payne's parents, who said they hadn't seen their son for several days.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured Bethune and two other m in the area that night. The videos showed Bethune’s truck following the victim’s rental car, just a short distance from where it was set on fire.

Later the three men are seen on the surveillance video from the same convenience store.

Bethune appeared to have trouble getting out of the car with evidence presented at trial showing that he had sustained injuries when he set the car on fire. Bethune walked with a "noticeable limp" and appeared to be dragging his left leg as he headed toward the store, sending the other men inside for "gauze," a "first aid kit" and a "medical kit," the report said.

The three were arrested following an investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals also assisted in the case.

