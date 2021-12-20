Lehigh Acres man gets prison, jail time after drugs, weapon found in car stopped for speeding

Bill Dean Fox

A Lehigh Acres man facing multiple offenses including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon has been adjudicated guilty on six charges and will serve jail and prison time.

Bill Dean Fox, 39, pleaded no contest before Lee County Judge Robert J. Branning on six of eight offenses including felony charges of possession of a firearm, trafficking in cocaine and amphetamines, and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of possessing paraphernalia and driving while a license is suspended.

The state attorney filed no information notices on charges of grand theft auto and possession of a weapon by a Florida felon.

Fox was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the four felony charges, to run concurrent.

On the misdemeanors he was sentenced to 168 days in jail on the paraphernalia charge, credited with 168 days served, and 60 days in jail on the driving with a suspended license charge.

He will also have his license suspended for six months and was fined $105,000 plus court costs and fees.

Fox was spotted by a Lee County deputy the night of April 5 speeding in San Carlos Park.

A Sheriff’s Office report said a deputy on traffic duty on Michael G. Rippe Parkway at U.S. 41 saw Fox, 39, and stopped his red Hyundai sedan at Greenwood Park Circle shortly after 11 p.m. The deputy recorded Fox doing 65 in a 50 mph speed zone.

Deputies found the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Cape Coral and Fox, a convicted felon, was driving on a suspended license.

