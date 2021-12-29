Lehigh Acres man jailed after deputies find emaciated dogs

A Lehigh Acres man faces animal cruelty charges after Lee County Sheriff's deputies found malnourished dogs caged in squalid conditions.

On Tuesday, the deputies responded to a home on the 400 block of Foxhound Road where they found two dogs. The dogs were emaciated and their cages surrounded by piles of feces and dirty water.

“The physical condition of these dogs was horrible," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Only a disgusting human being would treat animals like this."

Detectives with East District Criminal Investigations Division and the Animal Cruelty Task Force, assumed the investigation.

They identified the owner of two German shepherd mix dogs as Alexander Abreu, 48.

Deputies removed the dogs for medical care.

Detectives said Abreu often left them in their cages for long periods without food or water.

While detectives interviewed Abreu at a substation, he snatched detective’s notes to hinder the investigation, the release noted.

Abreu faces animal neglect and obstruction charges. He was taken to Lee County Jail on Tuesday and released Wednesday on $21,500 bond.

He is due in court on Jan. 31.

