Lehigh Acres man pleads guilty to armed robbery at Olga Truist Bank

An armed robbery at Truist, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, placed Riverdale High School on lockdown.

A Lehigh Acres man who in October entered a Lee County bank, pointing a firearm toward the ceiling and shooting, pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Wednesday that Grant Elmore Davis, Jr., 71, also with ties to Mansfield, Ohio, pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Davis faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 25 years in federal prison. Authorities said a sentencing date had not been set.

According to the court documents, on Oct. 31, Davis entered a Truist Bank in Olga and discharged a handgun while making verbal commands to the teller to give him money from the register.

Davis, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a denim jacket, wielded a firearm and witnesses said he fired once, but didn't strike anyone.

After he obtained money, Davis fled the bank. He was apprehended by authorities the following day.

In November 2001, Davis was convicted of armed bank robbery, as well as using and carrying a short-barreled shotgun in relation to a crime of violence in Lehigh Acres, jail records indicate. As a convicted felon, he's prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

The robbery had launched a search for Davis and placed Riverdale High School on lockout briefly.

