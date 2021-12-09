Timothy James

A Lehigh Acres man accused of molesting a child relative for seven years will serve up to four decades in prison.

Timothy James, 52, is accused of molesting the girl in her home. When the abuse began, the child was younger than 12. according to James' arrest report.

Tuesday, Judge Robert Branning sentenced James and he will be on the Lifetime Sex Offender registry. James pleaded guilty to lewd or lascivious molestation and a count of sexual battery on a child.

According to court records, a friend of the girl told her grandmother the girl had confided in her about the rapes. The grandmother then contacted authorities.

Subsequent investigation from the Department of Children and Family Services and Lee County Sheriff's Office determined the molestations started when the girl was in first grade.

According to the records, he began raping her an average of three times per week beginning when she was a fourth-grader.

James confirmed the claims by the child to detectives, according to the arrest report. He said the incidents were "educational" in nature, but he knew they were wrong.

James has been held at Lee County Jail without bond since March 20, 2018.

"I will not tolerate abuse of any kind, especially to a child," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news release. "...This disgusting criminal is now facing the consequences for his unacceptable actions."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 40 years for molesting child