Lehigh Acres man stole car, robbed convenience stations at gunpoint, Lee County Sheriff reports

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces Wednesday, May 11, the arrest of Da'Vonta Lernard Edwards, of Lehigh Acres, linked to a string of overnight armed robberies in Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Wednesday the arrest of a Lehigh Acres man linked to a carjacking and two overnight robberies.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Cypress Lake Drive, in Fort Myers, in reference to a carjacking.

The suspect, later identified as Da'Vonta Lernard Edwards, approached the victim and demanded his vehicle while pointing a gun at him, Marceno said.

A few hours later, Marceno said Edwards pulled into a 7-Eleven on Meadow Road, in Lehigh Acres.

"He entered the store, he displayed a firearm and demanded (cash) from an employee," Marceno said.

Edwards then committed a second robbery at the 7-Eleven on Gateway Boulevard, Marceno said.

"As always, my team got to work immediately," Marceno said. "Analysts from the Real-Time Intelligence Center used the state-of-the-art technology to start relaying information to the patrol units."

Within minutes of the Gateway Boulevard robbery, Marceno said deputies received a hit from an automated license plate readers regarding the stolen vehicle's location.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Daniels Parkway, but Edwards didn't comply, he said.

Then, Marceno said, a pursuit was authorized.

"Our aviation unit was able to monitor the pursuit and relay vital information to the units on the ground," Marceno said.

They chased Edwards to Summerlin Road and University Parkway where the suspect crashed the vehicle and began to run, Marceno said.

When deputies apprehended Edwards, deputies located a firearm on the ground where he was hiding, Marceno said.

Edwards faces charges of robbery with firearm; fleeing or eluding police with siren activated; possession of a weapon by a felon; resisting an officer without violence; carjacking with a firearm or weapon; and robbery with a firearm, according to the Lee County Jail records.

He's next due in court June 13. No bond was set as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres car thief robbed gas stations at gunpoint, Lee sheriff reports