Lehigh Acres man after uninvitedly crashing drunk into ex-girlfriend's car, garage

A Lehigh Acres man faces several charges after authorities said he deliberately crashed his pickup into his ex-girlfriend's car and garage.

Yoandrys Gonzalez, 41, is charged with one count of burglary; one count of resisting with violence; one count of battery on a law enforcement officer; one count of DUI; one count of DUI prior refusal; one count of DUI with property damage; and one count of criminal mischief.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cape Coral officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Southwest 19th Lane in reference to a disturbance.

Police said dispatch advised officers that Gonzalez was banging on the house door, trying to get inside. They learned he then began using his pickup to ram into a parked Volvo.

Before officers arrived, they also learned Gonzalez rammed the parked Volvo into the garage and was trying to light the house on fire.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to detain Gonzalez, who was outside the home. Police said he resisted efforts to be detained and battered two officers.

Authorities saw a gray pickup backed in and parked on the driveway. The Volvo parked behind it had significant damage to the rear, with broken taillights scattered in the front yard and driveway.

The Volvo was pushed into and through the closed garage door, which caused additional damage to the vehicle, police said.

Officers took Gonzalez into custody for a DUI investigation, where they said they found him under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said the investigation revealed Gonzalez went to a former girlfriend’s house uninvited and added they have not been in a relationship for more than a year.

Gonzalez was released Wednesday afternoon on $43,750 bond. He's next due in court March 11 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral police: Man crashed into ex-girlfriend's car, garage