Lehigh Acres motorcyclist dies in Fort Myers crash

A 21-year-old Lehigh Acres man died Friday when an SUV turning left at a red light hit the motorcycle he was riding, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said the Lehigh Acres man was riding south on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, approaching Iona Road about 8:05 a.m. The light on McGregor turned red as a 29-year-old Fort Myers woman heading north on McGregor turned right onto Iona, with the motorcyclist hitting her SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

The death is at least the 113th on Lee County roads in 2023.

