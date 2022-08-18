Lehigh Acres woman, 40, sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Edrica Watson, 40, of Lehigh Acres, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for making a false statement to a financial institution.

As part of her sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $392,563, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Watson was also ordered to pay $434,227.50 in restitution to the two financial institutions she defrauded.

Watson pleaded guilty March 22.

According to court documents and information presented during her sentencing hearing, Watson was the owner and purported operator of Unity Home Care Services, LLC (UHC), an entity for which she made false representations on loan applications under the Payroll Protection Program to financial institutions.

While UHC was formed by Watson in September 2020, it was not an operating business prior to or at the time of her application in April 2021.

Watson initially received two loans for $20,832 each.

She then submitted an additional loan application in the amount of $392,563 on behalf of UHC, for a total of $434,227.50 in PPP loans.

According to the release, UHC’s number of employees, wages, and income were misrepresented on the loan application.

She also submitted fraudulent tax documents and an income statement to the financial institution with the loan application to further support the loan amount.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated Watson's case.

