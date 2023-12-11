Lehigh Acres woman dies after crashing with tree, striking parked car in North Fort Myers

An 18-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died after authorities say she crashed with a parked SUV.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday along Bayshore Road, near Lincoln Avenue, in North Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the victim was driving her car east on Bayshore Road, west of Lincoln Road while the SUV was properly parked, unoccupied, at a driveway along the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Authorities said the driver lost control of the car, which traveled off the road, rotated and collided with a tree.

Wrong-way driver dies: Wrong-way driver on I-75 dead in early Thanksgiving head-on crash; other driver serious

The rear portion of her car detached and collided with the right rear side of the parked SUV, troopers said. The driver died on scene.

At least 109 people have died in Lee County crashes this year.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP: Lehigh Acres woman dies after car hits tree in North Fort Myers