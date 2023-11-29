Lehigh coroner: 27-year-old Pocono Twp. woman's death a homicide

Two people have died from a domestic shooting on Tuesday night in Pocono Township, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.

Police responded to an incident involving a firearm on Ski Side Drive in Tannersville at 6:33 p.m.

Police found a man, who has yet to be identified, and 27-year-old Leilani Ramos of Pocono Township, who they believe were boyfriend and girlfriend, and both of whom had sustained gunshot wounds.

Ramos was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg where she was pronounced deceased at 8:33 p.m., according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Ramos’s manner of death was ruled a homicide by Buglio.

No further information was available from Pocono Township police as of Wednesday morning. Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac said he could not provide any updates as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend fatally shot in Pocono Township