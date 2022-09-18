Lehigh teen arrested following shooting death of 15-year-old friend

A Lehigh Acres teen, Javier Dior Adolphus, faces charges of aggravated negligent manslaughter in the death of Levord Troy Rose III, who was shot June 10 in the area of 14th street and Clay

Rose was 15. The two were identified as friends by reports from the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Adolphus, 17, on Saturday,

According to the report , deputies responded to the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in Lehigh Acres after calls reported a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a hospital.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Adolphus was in the area where the shooting occurred. Several witnesses were interviewed and ballistics tests done, which led to the arrest of Adolphus

The firearm used during the shooting was stolen during a May 22 vehicle burglary on Acacia Avenue in Lehigh Acres, the report said.

“Sadly, a child’s life was lost, and the victim’s family now has closure,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a statement on the LCSO website.

Adolphus faces charges of manslaughter with a firearm, armed burglary of a dwelling or conveyance, aggravated assault and grand theft of a firearm. Those charges carry two bonds of $600,000; and bonds of $300,000 and $100,000 respectively.

He was placed in custody in the Collier County Jail. A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Harriet Howard Heithaus writes for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh teen arrested after another teen's death