Lehigh victim to face man charged in shooting that left 2 dead for civil case over property

45-year-old Yohani Gonzalez de Lazaro, of Fort Myers, is due in court July 23, 2023, related to a civil case regarding a Lehigh Acres home. On the original court date, June 14, he is accused of going to the home and killing the owner's mother and brother and shooting her in the face..

A woman shot in the face when the defendant in a legal dispute stormed through her Lehigh Acres home, killing her brother and mother, is to meet her family's accused murderer for the first time since the shooting.

Court records indicate that Danae Velazquez Alavarez is scheduled for a July 24 case management status conference before Lee Circuit Judge Michael McHugh in the property dispute against Yohani Gonzalez De Lazaro, 45, of Fort Myers.

According to the civil complaint, Gonzalez De Lazaro attempted to claim ownership of the parcel registered to Velazquez Alvarez.

Authorities said they believe the civil case may have prompted the June 14 shooting, hours before they were due in court on the dispute.

Records indicate that Gonzalez de Lazaro remains in custody at the Lee County Jail after he was first held in Miami-Dade County. He filed a waiver of arraignment and a written plea of not guilty last month.

He faces a $250,000 bond for each of the attempted murder charges and no bond for the homicide counts. He's represented by Assistant Public Defender Gary Bass.

The records indicate he first appeared before a Lee County judge on June 23.

A GoFundMe identified the dead as mother Eugenia Veronica Alvarez and son, Josue Vega Alvarez. As of Thursday, the fundraiser had collected more than $17,400 toward its $50,000 target.

A GoFundMe identified the two dead in a June 14, 2023 shooting as mother Eugenia Veronica Alvarez and son, Josue Vega Alvarez. Her daughter, Danae Velazquez Alvarez, suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Gonzalez de Lazaro's arraignment in the criminal case is slated for a day later, July 24, before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle.

What happened June 14?

During a June 14 press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the sheriff's office received a call just before 7 a.m. from 2253 11th Terrace, adding detectives determined Gonzalez de Lazaro arrived at the residence wearing a ski mask and started an altercation with a woman inside the home and opened fire.

A mother of three and one of her children, remembered as caring and loving, were identified as the victims in a Lehigh Acres shooting. The GoFundMe has identified the victims as mother Eugenia Veronica Alvarez and son Josue Vega Alvarez.

Marceno said a man in the house then contained Gonzalez De Lazaro while another woman called authorities.

At the time, Marceno called the shooting a "domestic incident." He said Gonzalez De Lazaro's significant other lived at the residence.

Court records indicate Gonzalez De Lazaro faced a lawsuit filed by Danae Velazquez Alvarez, the homeowner, on Oct. 28, 2021.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man faces victim in battle over home that left 2 dead