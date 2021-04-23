Lehman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 Johnstown stabbing

Apr. 23—EBENSBURG — During her closing statement in the criminal homicide trial of Paul Michael Lehman, Cambria County prosecutor Jessica Aurandt theorized that it was Lehman's protective love of his then-girlfriend that led to the stabbing death of 19-year-old Deontaye Quadir Hurling.

After almost three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a jury convicted Lehman, 39, on charges of criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and two counts of aggravated assault related to the fatal encounter on Nov. 22, 2018, in a house on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough.

"We had a team of six primary players that made Jessica and my job very easy," Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said. "We couldn't thank (the Johnstown Police Department) enough. They did an incredible job. Everybody who worked on this case was just amazing."

Lehman was found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury, which was also given lesser options of third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter as it chose to convict him on the criminal homicide charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 1 in front of Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

Aurandt, assistant district attorney, also pointed out that, leading to the trial, Lehman never went on the record under oath or in conversation before the trial to say that he actually saw a handgun that Hurling was supposedly carrying on the night of the incident.

Aurandt also told jurors that Lehman outweighed Hurling by 88 pounds, leading to the force necessary to cause rib fractures while stabbing the smaller man up to 45 times, and that six times during testimony and evidence presentation over the three-day trial, there were documented instances of "consciousness of guilt" on Lehman's part.

The argument from the commonwealth was enough to convince the jury to convict Lehman.

"We're very happy with the result," Aurandt said. "We're thrilled that the jury listened to the evidence. It was a difficult set of circumstances and the instructions (from Judge Kiniry) were somewhat convoluted, but they clearly took their time, deliberated, and we respect the jury process.

Story continues

"We're incredibly happy with the result."

Aurandt told jurors during the statement that every stab wound had a specific intent, and that Lehman's actions against Hurling were personal.

Text messages and a phone call from Hurling in which Lehman's girlfriend was mentioned led to the incident, prosecutors said. In one message, Lehman said he wanted to avoid dropping off the keys to his car and leaving the Steel Street residence in exchange for drugs that were fronted to him by Hurling.

Lehman, who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, testified that Hurling invited him inside the house and locked the door behind him.

Lehman then said that he saw Hurling reach for the back of his pants to presumably draw a weapon, leading Lehman to pull and unfold a pocket knife before leaping into the fatal brawl with Hurling.

Lehman told defense attorney Richard Corcoran that his relationship with Hurling was forged through longtime friend Jessica Wilson, who acted as a go-between in supplying drugs to Lehman before she was incarcerated on a probation violation in mid-2018.

Lehman testified that when he started dealing directly with Hurling, Hurling would provide drugs to him in exchange for collateral, oftentimes the use of Lehman's car. In Lehman's words, Hurling then became authoritarian toward him.

Lehman's description of the relationship through late October and early November of 2018 painted a picture of Hurling using acts of intimidation, including brandishing firearms toward Lehman and having an associate pistol-whip him.

A mid-November 2018 debt to Hurling reached $1,000. Lehman said an associate of Hurling's went with him to where he was staying one evening to ensure that the money would be paid the following morning.

Lehman testified that when he realized that Hurling had died during the altercation, which left him with 46 sharp-force injuries, he started to experience a panic attack and left the residence before returning inside to retrieve his cellphone. After leaving, he told the court, he visited his girlfriend before heading west on state Route 56 with no destination in mind.

He returned to Johnstown on Nov. 23, 2018, when he was apprehended by Johnstown police during a felony stop.