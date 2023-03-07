Lehman Township man sentenced in Edwardsville drive-by shooting

Mar. 7—WILKES-BARRE — Believing he was justified in shooting into his aunt's house after he claimed his aunt fired a shot at him, Kimanzi Samuel Muthui was sentenced to state prison on Tuesday.

Edwardsville police charged Muthui, 23, with firing four shots through the front door of a home on Hillside Avenue where his aunt resided on Dec. 2, 2021, according to court records.

After Muthui was arrested, he told police he retaliated because his aunt took a shot at him days earlier, court records say.

Police recovered .45-caliber Glock from Muthui's residence on Trojan Road, Lehman Township.

Four spent .45 shell casings were recovered from the front porch of the Hillside Avenue house including two projectiles embedded in interior walls, according to court records.

Muthui was before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to be sentenced on two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence. He pled guilty to the charges Jan. 6.

Muthui's attorney, Matthew Muckler, said the shooting was "totally out of character" as his client comes from a stable and well-loving family.

Several family members spoke on Muthui's behalf.

Vough advised Muthui the incident could had been far worse, possibly a homicide, as he sentenced him to 22-to-44 months in state prison followed by two years probation. Muthui was given credit for 460 days time served at the county correctional facility.