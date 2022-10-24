Lehman Township police arrest man on rape charges

Oct. 24—LEHMAN TWP. — Township police arrested a man after a woman reported he raped her inside a residence early Saturday morning.

Joshua Michael Simms, 34, of Lehman Township, was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O'Donnell of Butler Township on three counts of indecent assault, two counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and a single count of sexual assault. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police in court records say the woman reported Simms entered her residence between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. and forced her to perform sexual acts. She claimed Simms threatened to expose intimate pictures of her and have her charged with indecent exposure if she did not have sexual relations with him, court records say.

The woman told her sister who encouraged her to report the alleged sexual assault to police.

As the woman was walking to the police department, she reported Simms pulled up alongside her and begged her not to report the alleged sexual assault.

Police said the woman was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for an evaluation.