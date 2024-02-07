Lehmans Mill Road between Marsh Pike and Millers Church Road will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for culvert repair.

Detour routes will be available during the road closure.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Lehmans Mill Road to be closed Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.