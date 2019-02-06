Should Lehto Group Oyj (HEL:LEHTO) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Lehto Group Oyj (HEL:LEHTO) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. LEHTO is a highly-regarded dividend payer with a a great history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Lehto Group Oyj here.

Solid track record average dividend payer

LEHTO delivered a bottom-line expansion of 45% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 33% return to shareholders, which is what investors like to see!

HLSE:LEHTO Income Statement Export February 6th 19 More

LEHTO’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

HLSE:LEHTO Historical Dividend Yield February 6th 19 More

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



