Lehua and Isaac Kalua plead not guilty to murder, other charges in death of adopted daughter

Nov. 30—A Waimanalo couple indicted in the death of their 6-year-old adopted daughter, Isabella "Ariel " Kalua, appeared at their Circuit Court arraignment today to plead not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges related to the girl's disappearance.

Lehua Kalua and Isaac "Sonny " Kalua III appeared before Judge Christine Kuriyama via video conference this morning from the Oahu Community Correctional Center after an Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against the pair on Nov. 17, charging them with second-degree murder, abuse of a family or household member, persistent nonsupport, endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering prosecution.

Lehua Kalua's court-appointed attorney, Jason Burks, and Isaac Kalua's court-appointed attorney, Donovan Odo entered not guilty pleas to the charges on their behalf.

Kuriyama scheduled their trial for January.

Both are being held without bail at the correctional facility.

In complaints filed at Honolulu District Court, Isabella Kalua's older sister revealed she saw Isabella inside a dog cage with duct tape on her nose and mouth and was not breathing.

The girl was last seen on video footage from a surveillance camera at the Kalua residence at 41-610 Puha St. on Aug. 18.

The sister said Isabella, whose birth name is Ariel Sellers, was denied food and that when she would try to bring her food, Lehua Kalua "would catch them and become upset, " according to the court documents.

Police said that Isabella likely died in mid-August, approximately a month before the Kaluas called police to report her missing.

Family Prosecution Division Chief Tiffany Kaeo has said the Kaluas took multiple steps to destroy evidence that include using cleaning agents to thoroughly clean the house and purchasing products to mask the smell of odors.

The child's remains have not been found.

If convicted, the Kaluas face an extended imprisonment term of life without the possibility of parole because the victim was under the age of 9.