Leicester academic selected to make BBC programmes

An academic from the University of Leicester has been selected to make programmes for BBC Radio 3.

Dr Marianne Hem Eriksen, associate professor of archaeology at the University of Leicester is one of 10 academics across the UK to be selected as one of the BBC's New Generation Thinkers 2023.

The scheme offers researchers the chance to develop BBC programmes.

She said it felt "rather astonishing" to be selected.

Originally from Oslo, Norway, Dr Eriksen joined the University of Leicester in 2021.

Her research focuses on the archaeology of the Viking Age and Scandinavian prehistory.

The scheme, developed alongside the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), focuses on early career researchers.

Dr Eriksen will use her research to develop programmes for the BBC.

She said: "Coming from a country of five million people, it feels rather astonishing to be selected as one of ten BBC New Generation Thinkers.

"This amazing opportunity provided by the BBC and AHRC will allow me not only to share some of the research my team and I do."

The AHRC said the New Generation Thinkers "represent some of the brightest scholars in the country and their research has the potential to redefine our understanding of an array of topics, from history to the way we speak".

Prof Huw Barton, head of the school of archaeology and ancient history at university, said: "It is a real honour to have such talented scholars at Leicester."

