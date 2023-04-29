Leicester academics awarded for AI Covid-19 detection research

University of Leicester researchers have won an award for their work using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect Covid-19.

Prof Yudong Zhang and Dr Shuihua Wang developed software which analyses chest CT scans and uses algorithms to diagnose the virus.

The university said the system had a 97.14% accuracy rate.

Computer science publisher Elsevier said their work earned its 2022 Best Paper Award for Information Fusion.

Prof Zhang said: "It is wonderful to have our research and work recognised in this way by our peers.

"This award means our work has been recognized by a panel of top experts.

"We hope that, in the future, this type of AI technology will allow for automated computer diagnosis without the need for any bit of manual intervention to create a smarter, more efficient healthcare service."

Adapting technology

Currently most Covid-19 detection is based on PCR tests which can produce false negatives when the physical effects of an illness lag behind their cause.

The researchers said AI could offer an opportunity to screen rapidly and effectively monitor virus cases on a large scale, reducing the burden on doctors.

They said their software has been used in hospitals in China to identify and grade H1N1 influenza.

The researchers said they would develop the technology further in the hope it could replace the need for radiologists to diagnose Covid-19 in clinics.

They also want to adapt and expand the software to detect and diagnose breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.