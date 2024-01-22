Leicester deli Grateful Roots unifying community through 'outstanding' Amish meats/cheeses

LEICESTER - While Asheville might get the lion's share of attention from foodies, a combo deli/market in Leicester is quickly building a reputation for its freshly made sandwiches and sides.

Kent and Natalie Seber, of the Sandy Mush community in Marshall, opened Grateful Roots in 2020.

"It's like a New York-style deli with like a hippie vibe corner store," Kent Seber said. "There's nothing like this around. We're definitely the only thing on Leicester Highway like this."

Seber, who grew up in Central New Jersey, handmakes the sides each day. When The News-Record visited the market on Jan. 11, the store was offering a New York cheesecake handmade by Seber's mother, who grew up in Queens and later moved to Marlboro, New Jersey.

"This is what I grew up going to, when I was younger, was places like this where I could go sit here, eat a sandwich and then get ice cream with my friends after," Seber said.

According to Kent Seber, the owners have benefited from the billboard they placed along New Leicester Highway promoting the business.

"We're starting to get people from Newfound and Alexander coming back this way, because they're like, 'If I can come here, instead of going into Asheville, I'd rather come this direction,'" Seber said, adding that a lot of customers come from Marshall and Weaverville to visit the Leicester business, which is located less than a mile from the Madison County border on New Leicester Highway.

According to Seber and his wife Natalie, now that the word is starting to get out, the market/deli's food and local goods are winning over more and more Buncombe and Madison County residents.

"My goal when I opened this up was to carry a lot of local products," Seber said. "So, I'm helping a lot of local businesses get exposure. If I'm going to have those products, I'd rather they come from around here than come from somebody else."

Seber said Big Briar Botanicals, Well Seasoned Table, Vegetable Kingdom, Slip Stitch and Glass and Other Side Hemp are just a few of the numerous local vendors featured in the market, which includes offerings of local coffee, jams/jellies, mushroom seasonings, CBD products, as well as a range of health and beauty products, including from Spring Creek's Glenhill Soap by Loraine, as well as home goods.

Grateful Roots owners Kent and Natalie Seber said they feature more than 30 local vendors in their Leicester market/deli.

Seber estimates the store features more than 30 local vendors.

What might be the store's most popular item - ice cream - is also locally sourced. The source for its ice cream, as well as its milk and deli meats, is a key essence of the operation, as it comes from the same Amish foodmakers that serve Troyer's Country Amish Blatz in Fairview.

Kent Seber said he made the Troyer's connection while running the Grateful Roots food truck.

"The guy at Troyer's started cutting all my meats and cheeses for me, so I started getting all that stuff through him," Seber said. "Once I opened up this store, I got his wholesale account and they started delivering to me."

"Their product quality is superior. I grew up on Boar's Head, and I thought that was top notch. But this blows away Boar's Head."

According to Grateful Roots owners Kent and Natalie Seber, the Amish goods make up many of the most popular items in the store, including the ice cream sourced from Wholesome Country Creamery, which runs on an Amish homestead west of Winston Salem.

The ice cream, as well as the milk and egg nog come from Wholesome Country Creamery, which is located on an Amish homestead in Hamptonville, about 30 minutes west of Winston-Salem.

Customers have been raving about the Amish-sourced options, according to the owners.

"That's what sets us apart," Natalie Seber said. "It's the quality. It's just being able to say that. The quality of the meat and cheese is outstanding."

In the summer, Grateful Roots also operates a greenhouse.

The Grateful Roots menu features sandwiches made with deli meats sourced from Amish meats and cheeses.

The Grateful Roots menu features sandwiches made with deli meats sourced from Amish meats and cheeses.

Community approach

According to the owners, opening in the middle of the pandemic, understandably, posed some challenges to the couple.

During its opening, the owners required masks, as the region was experiencing high rates of COVID throughout 2020 and into fall 2021, and some local residents expressed their disapproval of the mask policy.

But delicious food tends to bring people together, regardless of one's beliefs.

"Once they all starting tasting our food, they were all like, 'It doesn't matter,'" Kent Seber said. "I know what goes into it. I know the love that we put into our food and the care and quality. I would say probably 80% of the people that come in are repeat customers, and we have some customers that come in all the time. We have a routine of I would say 30-40 certain customers that I know when they're going to come in, and what they're going to get.

"We don't really judge much. We're very good talking to all sorts of people. I don't care what kind of person you are."

Grateful Roots owner Kent Seber prepares fresh, handmade sides daily at the Leicester market/deli.

Nearby businesses have been equally receptive, too, as neighboring coffee shop Sovereign Remedies Exchange now carries Grateful Roots sandwiches.

As the business's popularity grows, the Sebers have expanded inside and out, adding outdoor seating last summer and a number of tables in the store itself, too.

As a result, the owners have witnessed their business transform into a community hub.

More: New Marshall bar owner Mallory McCoy wants Mal's to bring community together in communion

More: Mars Hill rejects Givens Estates Mars Hill rejects Givens Estates' rezoning request, citing water capability concerns

Natalie Seber said younger homesteaders visit the store frequently, adding that the Sandy Mush Community Center, which the couple visits with their 2-year-old daughter, has grown significantly in the time the Sebers have operated the store.

"In Sandy Mush, we have our community center where we go to our play group every Monday," Natalie Seber said. "When I first started going there when she was a baby, there were 10 to 15 people and now there are like 30 families that are going there. It's lots of young families, and lots of young, like-minded people coming out here and just trying to keep it alive."

In the theme of "keeping it alive," Natalie Seber said when the couple opened the store in 2020, they had no expectations for the store and whether it would be viable.

"It was more of like a, 'We don't know what else to do, so we're just going to do this because it makes sense right now' because it was summer 2020 and we didn't have anywhere to go with the food truck," Natalie Seber said.

Around that time, the owners of Leicester Garden and Grocery, an all-organic store ended up closing.

"We were like, we live right down the road, we don't have a food truck anymore, let's just go for it," Natalie Seber said. "It was kind of like, 'What's the worst that can happen - we close after a year?'"

More than three years later, Grateful Roots continues to expand its customer reach, and the owners hope to continue that trend.

While the owners recently obtained a permit to sell alcohol, the next step is to get permitted to allow drinking at the store.

Kent Seber, a University of Kentucky graduate and diehard Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, said he hopes soon people will be able to stop in, eat a sandwich and enjoy a brew while watching the game.

"I put up that TV mainly so I can watch UK games," Seber said.

After all, sports, like food, serves to bring people together regardless of their backgrounds.

According to Natalie Seber, in a region where the population is changing every day, Grateful Roots stands as a business that brings people together from across different backgrounds.

"I'm seeing this now especially with the tables, more people are coming in and congregating and hanging out," Natalie Seber said. "It's really cool that we have sort of a merging of communities, really."

Natalie Seber said she witnesses the "Old school Leicester" contingent congregating with "the new school" at Grateful Roots, as the market/deli is serving to unify the community in a new and unique way.

"I feel like it's becoming a huge thing for people to cross paths that wouldn't normally cross paths out here," she said.

Grateful Roots is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 3393 New Leicester Highway. For more information, call 828-515-5118 or visit gratefulrootswnc.com.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for nearly three years. He earned a first-place award in beat reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@newsrecordandsentinal.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Grateful Roots unifies community through deli's Amish meats/cheeses