Leicester GP surgery remains closed after flash flood

Water was seen pouring into the reception area

A GP surgery has been forced to remain closed after it was flooded during a torrential downpour last week.

Water poured through the roof of East Leicester Medical Practice, in Uppingham Road, Leicester, on Thursday evening.

Dr Azhar Farooqi, doctor and co-partner at the surgery, said up to 40 patients and staff were immediately evacuated.

He said he was worried about his 13,000 patients as the practice was closed until further notice.

Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding across Leicestershire prompting travel safety warnings on Thursday.

'Distressing and frightening'

Dr Farooqi said water was "gushing down like a waterfall" at the surgery - one of the biggest medical practices in the city.

"There was a massive failure in the roof," he said. "A huge amount of water entered the building in a very short period of time, almost like dumping a swimming pool on the building.

"For my staff it was extremely distressing and frightening. Within minutes they were in ankle-deep in water.

"The situation became very dangerous because all the electricity became unsafe. We lost the electricity, the phone system, the computers were soaked and important patient paperwork was damaged.

"The building had to be immediately evacuated and was shut down."

Up to 40 patients and staff were evacuated from the surgery

Dr Farooqi said the surgery had remained closed since due to the severe water damage and was only handling urgent queries, adding all 50 members of staff had been redeployed to neighbouring practices.

He said he feared the building could be out of action for several months until repairs are made.

"It's a really serious situation because we provide day-to-day GP services to 13,000 patients and wider community services to more than 50,000 patients in the east of the city," he said.

"We begged and borrowed various consulting rooms around the city and we have called some patients in to be seen."

However, he said the emergency set-up was "not ideal" as most patients would have difficulty accessing their services, which could be up to three miles away.

Dr Farooqi said the phone system, which was "completely" destroyed, was the biggest struggle as patients only had a mobile number to call.

"It's been completely inadequate," he said. "We've been really worried about patients, who have emergency conditions and those who have run out of their medicine and need a repeat prescriptions."

The doctor said one mobile unit had been set up in the surgery car park and more were expected in the next few days.

Patients have also been encouraged to access medical care by calling 111 or going to a pharmacy.

Large cracks have appeared on the wall in the Leicester surgery

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.