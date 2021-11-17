Leicester man pleads guilty in wire, unemployment fraud schemes

Court news

WORCESTER — A Leicester man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in connection with his involvement in loan and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud schemes.

William Cordor, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Cordor was indicted on April 1 and was subsequently charged in a superseding indictment with co-conspirator Destinee Snay on July 12.

Between May and October 2020, Cordor engaged in a fraudulent unemployment scheme by attempting to file numerous claims for unemployment with the state of Nevada by taking advantage of PUA funds made available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cordor filed the claims using the names, Social Security numbers and other personal identifying information of third parties for whom he had no legal authority to file such claims.

Nevada ultimately detected that the claims were fraudulent and did not approve the PUA funds.

Cordor also engaged in a second wire fraud scheme using stolen identities to fraudulently apply for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loans made available by the Small Business Administration.

Cordor used a third party’s personal identifying information to obtain a loan from the SBA under false pretenses, and then used the fraudulent funds for his own enrichment including plane tickets, hotel accommodations, restaurants, entertainment and shopping during a Florida vacation.

In May 2020, Cordor agreed to surrender to federal authorities the balance of $79,000 in his bank account that were proceeds of a separate unemployment fraud scheme in Massachusetts. This occurred before Cordor filed the fraudulent unemployment claim with Nevada in July 2020.

The charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutively to another other sentenced imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Jonathan Mellone, special agent in charge of the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and Office of Investigations; and Frederick J. Regan, special agent in charge of U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office made the announcement.

Assistance in the case was provided by the Leicester and Marlborough police departments.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. Mulcahy of Mendell’s criminal division and Danial Bennett of the Worcester Branch Office are prosecuting the case.

