Leicester Market traders to move out of historic stalls

Traders of a historic market will move to a temporary base to make way for a £7.5m revamp.

The refurb of Leicester market is due to begin in January, with work to be completed by December 2024.

The city council said stallholders selling birthday cards, fabrics, shoes and handbags were due to vacate on Saturday, while fruit and veg sellers would continue trading until Wednesday.

All traders will be based at Green Dragon Square from Thursday.

The current permanent outdoor market in the city's Old Town was first recorded in 1298, while the roof was constructed in the 1970s.

The new-look market would have dozens of new stalls in a different layout

Leicester City Council said all the old wooden stalls at the historic site were now in poor condition and would be removed as part of the refurbishment.

About 70 new ones would be installed in a new layout aimed at creating better pedestrian routes through the market.

It would also have enhanced lighting, paving, and a shuttered perimeter to keep the site secure at night, the council said.

The council added it hoped the new market would create a shopping destination "fit for the 21st Century".

City Mayor Peter Soulsby said the transformation of the current market was "long overdue".

"I'm very pleased that we're now so close to seeing work starting on site," he said.

"These are difficult times for small businesses, so I do hope that people will continue to support the traders over the next year or so, while work to restore Leicester Market gets under way."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.