Leicester space expert to deliver research to UN

Jennifer Harby - BBC News
·1 min read

A space expert is due to deliver research to the United Nations (UN).

Dr Sarah Jane Fox, who works at Space Park Leicester, has written about the opportunities and challenges of mining in space and is an expert on Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

She is due to meet government representatives about her research at the UN's Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna.

Dr Fox said she was thrilled to have been invited.

She said: "I've been honoured to work with various parts of the UN before but this is the first time I've been invited to participate at a UN Space Affairs meeting.

"This has incentivised me even more and means my years of dogged determination to pursue this area of research is paying off and being noticed.

"I'm thrilled to be representing Space Park Leicester and the University of Leicester at such a prestigious event."

'Dogged determination'

Space Park Leicester is a £100m research institute developed by the University of Leicester in collaboration with partners.

The site provides a base for space researchers and businessed to work together from offices and laboratories.

Dr Fox has been conducting research in her field for more than 20 years.

In 2015-2016, she achieved a Fulbright Commission 12-month research scholarship to the US to research air and space law and policies.

She added: "When I returned from the US, I was eager to continue my research but opportunities in this field were limited.

"Joining the University of Leicester is providing me with the opportunity to grow my research areas as part of Space Park Leicester."

