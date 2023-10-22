Leicester stabbing: Man injured in attack at railway station

Police were called to Leicester railway station on Saturday morning

A man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a stabbing attack at Leicester railway station.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to the scene on London Road in the city on Saturday at 09:30 BST.

The force said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No-one has been arrested following the attack and police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

