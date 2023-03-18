Leicestershire history fair to take place at country house

The fair will include a talk on the recent excavations at Leicester Cathedral

A history fair, organised by an archaeological society, is to take place later.

The Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society (LAHS) is holding the free event at Beaumanor Hall, Woodhouse, its first since 2018 due to the Covid pandemic.

Activities will include virtual reality artefact handling, dressing up as a Roman soldier and jewellery casting.

There will also be a talk on the recent excavations at Leicester Cathedral.

Other activities will include a re-enactment of Simon de Montfort's Barons' Revolt, as well as expert talks on the Indian Army in World War One and the life of Joseph Merrick.

'Fascinating'

More than 35 local exhibitors and history groups will be present, providing expert insights and information.

Jim Butler, honorary secretary of LAHS said: "Leicestershire's rich cultural heritage mirrors the story of the whole nation, from prehistoric times right up to the modern day.

"At this event, everybody will be able to engage with the past and discover there's over 2,000 years of amazing history right on their doorstep."

Neil Redfern, chief executive of the Council for British Archaeology (CBA) said: "The CBA is proud to support these events, which help people to experience and take part in archaeology and discover their local history.

"It is local grassroots events like the LAHS History Fair that fuel the nation's fascination with the past and inspire the next generation of dedicated archaeologists and passionate historians."

Lee Breckon, Leicestershire County Council lead member for resources, said: "We are delighted that Beaumanor Hall, a venue with its own fascinating Victorian and World War II history, will be hosting the Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society History Fair."

The event will run from 10:00 to 16:00 GMT.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.