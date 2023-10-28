Leicestershire police officer seriously injured in dog attack

Officers attended a property looking for a man when they were attacked by the dog

A police officer has been left with serious injuries after he was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL bully.

Leicestershire Police said the officer was bitten on his upper leg when he and a colleague attended an address in Ibstock at 16:40 BST on Thursday.

The officer was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the dog was seized from the address and was placed in secure kennels. The other officer also suffered a small cut to his finger.

The incident happened at an address in Lewis Close, in Ibstock, near Coalville, when the officers went in search of a man wanted by police.

A police spokesman said: "Although the dog has not been further examined, it is believed to be a XL bully breed.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the incident. There have been no arrests."

A second dog, a pit bull-type breed, was also removed from the property and is being kept in kennels, the force said.

