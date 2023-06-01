Leicestershire tree-planting project reaches milestone

A scheme to plant 700,000 trees across Leicestershire has reached a new milestone, the county council has said.

Leicestershire County Council plans to plant one tree for every person in the county.

It said it had now planted 250,000 trees.

The trees have been planted both directly by the council and by community and nature groups, who have been able to apply for tree planting kits.

Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and the green agenda, said: "This is a great moment for the county as we mark this milestone - a quarter of a million trees planted around Leicestershire.

"The benefits of trees and woodlands are huge, ecologically, environmentally and socially.

"The target of 700,000 trees is still a long way off, but I'm delighted we've reached this significant point in our planting programme, and would like to thank everyone who has helped us on the way to our bold target."

Planting schemes in the county have included 1,800 trees on the Kegworth bypass site in 2022, more than 34,000 trees planted by volunteers from Harborough Woodlands and a new 8.6 hectare (21.2 acre) woodland in Ravenstone.

