Leiker email, conservation measures, weigh into judge's Lake Ringgold rejection

A “striking admission” by City Manager Darron Leiker and heroic efforts by Wichita Falls to keep water flowing during the historic drought of 2010-2015 may have been decisive factors in a judge’s recommendation to reject the city’s application to the state to build Lake Ringgold.

On Dec. 21, Administrative Law Judge Christiaan Siano recommended the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality deny Wichita Falls’ application to build the reservoir in Clay County.

The proposed location of Lake Ringgold is northeast of Henrietta, the county seat of Clay County.

In his conclusions, Siano referred to an email sent by Leiker to City Council members in January 2019 that said the firm yield of Lake Ringgold would be “obviously more water than is needed by the City.”

“Firm yield” is the amount of water the reservoir could produce annually during the worst drought of record.

Leiker’s email, which Siano called “striking,” said that short of another “drought of record” the city could offset less severe droughts through conservation measures. It said water restrictions should be minimal “and not have significant impact on the quality of life in Wichita Falls.”

“The yield of Ringgold is estimated, based on the Water Availability Model to yield about 27,000 acft (acre feet) per year. This is about the size of Lake Arrowhead. This is obviously more water than is needed by the City, and therefore it is likely the City would need a partner that can demonstrate additional demand, in order to be eligible for the 404 permit,” the Leiker email said.

A 404 permit is required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should the city get approval from the TCEQ to build the lake.

Leiker said the likely partner would be the Tarrant Regional Water District and the city would negotiate with that group. Lake Ringgold is mentioned as one of several possibilities for addressing future water needs for the Fort Worth area in that district’s documents.

The email came to light in the discovery process prior to a week-long hearing on the TECQ application this past August that led to Siano’s recommendation.

Siano commended the city for its conservation measures and for the construction of a potable sewer water reuse system during the drought.

“With those two measures alone, the City cut in half its projected need,” he said.

Siano also questioned the city’s claim that it would need enough water for 120,000 residents by 2070.

He agreed instead with figures that showed an increase in population that “is not robust” and would remain closer to Wichita Falls’ pre-2011 population of about 104,000 people.

The city’s application for a permit to build the lake ran into headwinds from landowners where the 15,500-acre reservoir would be built. Also protesting were the city of Henrietta, Clay County, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Texas Conservation Alliance, the Texas Wildlife Association and the Texoma Stewardship Coalition.

Both sides presented arguments at the hearings. Siano ruled in favor of several of the city’s arguments but concluded the “City has not carried its burden of proof to appropriate state water under Texas Water Code section 11.134. The ALJ (judge) therefore recommends that the application be denied.”

Siano did not close the door entirely on the city’s need for water resources.

“In the alternative, the City should be granted a permit for the appropriation of 9,110 acre feet per year,” he said.

Siano said that amount is consistent with the state’s 2021 Regional Water Plan.

He did not specify whether that would mean building a smaller reservoir or using sources such as existing lakes or tapping directly into the Little Wichita River, which feeds lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead.

The idea of building Lake Ringgold has been discussed for decades. The city applied to the state in 1949 for permission to build it, but then did nothing until 1958 when the City Council put the idea before voters. Those voters rejected it by a two-to-one margin, with opponents claiming the $15 million price tag was too expensive and the cost was not equitably distributed.

In its 2017 application, the city estimated the price to be $350 million. That figure had risen to $443 million in 2021, according to an estimate by a regional planning group.

Russell Schreiber, the city’s public works director, has said it’s too early to say how the city might pay the bill, although the state has low-interest loans for some water projects.

The city released a statement describing Siano’s recommendation as “only the first step in the approval process” and vowed “to continue the fight for its future water supply."

Opponents of the lake have also vowed to fight.

The city has until Jan. 19 to file exceptions and briefs to the judge’s recommendation and the three members of the TCEQ commission will make its ruling, possibly in the first quarter of 2024.

If the commission authorizes construction of the lake, opponents would have an opportunity to appeal and if they lose there could take the matter to a district court.

The city faces similar hurdles in getting approval from the Corps of Engineers, meaning approval of the Lake Ringgold project may still be several years away.

