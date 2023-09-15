Leila and David Centner caught up in Miami commissioner’s corruption scandal

A push by a wealthy Miami couple to build a sports complex on public property for their private school near downtown Miami is at the core of public corruption charges against Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who is accused of championing their proposed $10 million athletic facility in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash and other expenses.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald alleges that in 2020, a lobbyist for David and Leila Centner conspired with the commissioner to funnel $245,000 from the couple into two political committees “secretly controlled” by Díaz de la Portilla. The lobbyist, William Riley, acted as a straw donor, receiving the money from the Centners and routing it through a Delaware corporation, according to the affidavit, which was filed Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics.

Díaz de la Portilla and Riley were arrested Thursday and charged with money laundering, bribery, and conspiracy, among other charges. They deny that they did anything wrong. The commissioner, who posted bond on Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13, has alleged that the charges are politically motivated.

“This is a work of fiction,” Díaz de la Portilla told reporters as he left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility late Thursday. “Absolutely not true. Not an ounce of truth.”

The Centners have not been accused of a crime. The couple gave statements to FDLE investigators and prosecutors with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The Centners and their representatives have not responded to multiple request for comment made through phone calls and emails since Thursday night.

Attorney and lobbyist Bill Riley is lead into TGK in handcuffs after he was charged with money laundering and bribery on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

According to the affidavit, investigators found that Riley, whom the Centners paid $500,000 a year to act as their zoning attorney and lobbyist, steered nearly $250,000 from a Centner company into a straw corporation and then cut mulitple checks to two political committees that were supporting the judicial campaign for Alex Díaz de la Portilla’s younger brother, Renier.

Riley steered the money to the Díaz de la Portilla brothers as the Centners were negotiating to build a sports complex on the city’s Biscayne Park, located across the street from the Centner Academy’s middle and high school campus. According to the affidavit, Riley also billed the Centners for campaign events and Díaz de la Portilla’s hotel stays at the East Miami hotel in Brickell.

Díaz de la Portilla would eventually sponsor a proposal for the city to negotiate with the Centners to create their sports complex, which was valued at $10 million. The affidavit says the commissioner introduced Riley to Miami’s city manager, and later forced city staff to negotiate an agreement for the city with Riley, demanding that they remain in his office until an agreement was nailed down.

The allegations place the Centners — heavyweight GOP donors who caused an uproar after telling the academy’s teachers not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021 — at the center of a criminal case that has rocked Miami City Hall.

A defiant Miami City Commissioner, Alex Diaz De La Portilla speaks to reporters after bonding out of TGK detention center following his arrest.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.