Leilani Beauchamp: College student murdered in ‘love triangle’ turned deadly

A 19-year-old college student in California was murdered in what prosecutors suggest may have been a “love triangle situation” over the Halloween weekend.

Leilani Beauchamp, 19, was shot and killed sometime the night of 30 October after leaving a Halloween party, according to police reports.

The woman's body was found the following day in Monterey County, CBS 13 reports.

Three people were arrested in connection with the woman's death; siblings Jessica Quintanilla, 21, and Marco Quintanilla, 27, were taken into custody alongside Air Force Airman Juan Parra-Peralta, 20.

Ms Quintanilla has been charged with murdering Ms Beauchamp. Her brother, Mr Quintanilla, has been charged with accessory to murder and for violating his parole connected to another felony conviction for attempted murder.

Mr Parra-Peralta has not been charged with any crimes and was released from jail on a $25,000 bail. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira, speaking with KCRA, said that investigators were still determining the motives involved in the murder, but said it “looks like it could be a love triangle situation”.

A roommate at Mr Parra-Peralta's home – where the shooting is believed to have occurred – told police that Ms Quintanilla was dating Mr Parra-Peralta. Ms Beauchamp was last seen leaving a Halloween party on 30 October with Mr Parra-Peralta in the early morning hours.

Ms Beauchamp's grandmother confirmed that knew Mr Parra-Peralta and has visited his home in the past.

Her family members confirmed that she was also dating Mr Parra-Peralta.

“It's just beyond what I expect from humanity,” she told CBS 13. “What Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way.”

Ms Beauchamp's friend, Michele Smith, told the broadcaster that she was “the most adorable woman on the planet”.

The Fairfield Police Department, who initially found Ms Beauchamp's body, said it was “deeply saddened by the events” in a statement, and offered “our thoughts, and condolences” to the woman's family.

After her body was discovered, her family released a statement to ABC10.

“Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends,” the statement said. “Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani.”