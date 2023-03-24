Leilani Simon, charged with murder of toddler son, denied bond in Chatham County Superior Court

On Thursday morning, Leilani Simon, the mother charged with malice murder in the death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, was denied bond by a Chatham County Superior Court judge.

Quinton Simon was reported missing to CCPD by Leilani on Oct. 5, 2022. On Oct. 12, 2022, CCPD named Leilani as the prime suspect in Quinton's disappearance. On Oct. 18, 2022, CCPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started searching the landfill, and a multi-agency team of investigators found the toddler's partial remains at the landfill on Nov. 18. Chatham County Police arrested Leilani Simon, 22, three days later, and charged her with malice murder, concealing the death of another, making a false report and making false statements in connection with the disappearance of her son.

On Wednesday, Simon’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss four of the counts about making false statements. The attorneys also filed a motion in which they claimed that, in the indictment, prosecutors failed to share sufficient information to justify the three murder charges. The case filing revealed that the State is arguing that Simon discarded her son in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza and then lied to law enforcement officers, including FBI agents and Chatham County Sheriff’s Officers, about doing so.

During her first court appearance scheduled in November in Recorder’s Court, Simon waived her right to a bond hearing.

No other hearings are scheduled yet.

