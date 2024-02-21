Leising recognizes Indiana's 4-H program

Feb. 21—STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) celebrated Indiana 4-H by recognizing Feb. 13 as Indiana 4-H Day through Senate Resolution 9 at the Statehouse Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Leising was joined by Indiana 4-H'ers from around the state as she presented SR 9 to the full Senate after meeting them and answering their questions about state government.

"4-H'ers across the state have the unique opportunity to learn important life, leadership and professional skills because Indiana 4-H offers many opportunities to get involved in community clubs, camps, workshops and special programs that provide real-life learning experiences they will use in the future," Leising said. "This is why I was pleased to recognize the great work the program and its leaders are doing to better prepare our youth for successful futures."

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties. — Information provided