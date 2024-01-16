Leising seeks re-election

Jan. 15—INDIANAPOLIS — State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) has filed the necessary paperwork to run for reelection in Indiana State Senate District 42, which is comprised of Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties and portions of Franklin, Jennings, and Shelby counties.

"Serving the people of Southeastern Indiana has always been a joy and an honor," Leising said. "I have always worked tirelessly to represent the issues and values important to my constituents in this large rural district, and I am hopeful the voters will reelect me to another term so I can continue to serve them in the Indiana State Senate."

Leising currently serves as Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and is Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources. She also serves on the following Senate committees: Education & Career Development, Utilities, Health & Provider Services, and Commerce & Technology.

During her tenure in the Senate, Leising has been the recipient of many awards, including the Indiana Volunteer Fire Fighters Association's Legislator of the Year, a 100 percent legislative rating from the Indiana Family Institute, the Agribusiness Council of Indiana's Legislator of the Year award — twice — and the Conservative Excellence Award from the American Conservative Union Foundation.

She and her husband Frank reside on their farm. She has three children and eight grandchildren. — Information provided