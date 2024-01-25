Leising shares legislative update

Jan. 24—STATEHOUSE — State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recently presented the following education and natural resource bills, which she authored, to the Senate committees on Education and Career Development and Natural Resources.

Senate Bill 8, which is listed on Gov. Eric Holcomb's 2024 Next Level Agenda, would require each state higher education institution to review their bachelor's degree programs to determine whether they could be completed in three years by a full-time student.

Senate Bill 105 would require the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to oversee the preparation and publication of an updated version of the Indiana Drainage Handbook.

Senate Bill 140 would make regulatory changes to state logjam removal policies.

"This interim, I met many residents of Senate District 42 and joined other lawmakers in study committees to discuss critical issues impacting our state like education, drainage and economic development," Leising said. "I am pleased to see these bills start the legislative process because they will each take an important step in addressing property owners' needs and better supporting our students' and communities' success."

In addition, Leising presented Senate Bill 209 to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources at the Statehouse on Jan. 18. The bill would establish the division of historic sites within the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and transfer management of state historic sites to the division.

"Many of our historic sites, including the Metamora canal in Franklin County, are in poor shape and critical need of support," Leising said. "It is disappointing to see these locations, which symbolize our state's heritage, in this condition. By enacting this bill, our historic sites could see greater support and rehabilitation."

Senate bills 105, 140 and 209 passed the Senate Committee on Natural Resources. The Senate Committee on Education and Career Development heard testimony for SB 8 on Jan. 17 and plans to vote on the bill during its next meeting.

Leising serves as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and as a member of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Committee hearings, legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov.