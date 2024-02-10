Leising's education, natural resource bills pass the Senate

Feb. 10—STATEHOUSE (Feb. 7, 2024) — The following bills authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would address education and natural resource issues passed the Senate during the first half of session.

Senate Bill 8, which is listed on Gov. Eric Holcomb's 2024 Next Level Agenda, would require each state higher education institution to review their bachelor's degree programs to determine whether they could be completed in three years by a full-time student.

Senate Bill 104 would require the Indiana State Police to disclose to the Indiana Board of Veterinary Medicine the criminal history or activity of veterinary license or certificate holders or applicants.

Senate Bill 105 would require the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to oversee the preparation and publication of an updated version of the Indiana Drainage Handbook.

Senate Bill 140 would make regulatory changes to state logjam removal policies.

Senate Bill 141 would require public and private schools to ensure that a majority of a school counselor's aggregate time performing their job duties is used to provide direct services to students.

Senate Bill 287 would require each school corporation to include cursive writing in their curriculum.

"Lawmakers have been working this last month to address issues facing Indiana residents across the state and in our local communities," Leising said. "I am pleased to see these bills, which would broadly address natural resource issues and better support our students, pass the Senate. I look forward to seeing how these bills fare in the House of Representatives and carrying several House bills for further consideration through the second half of session."

The Indiana General Assembly has until March 14 to complete legislative business during the 2024 legislative session.

Committee hearings, legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov.

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties. — Information provided