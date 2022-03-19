Leiv Lea Is The Chief Financial Officer of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) And They Just Picked Up 25% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Leiv Lea, the Chief Financial Officer of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) recently shelled out US$77k to buy stock, at US$1.57 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Richard Miller for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$2.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Corvus Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.07 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Corvus Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Corvus Pharmaceuticals insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$2.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Corvus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

