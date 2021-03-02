Lejeune Marine smuggled guns to his native Haiti. Now he’ll spend 5 years in prison.

Josh Shaffer
·4 min read

As a young boy in Haiti, Jacques Duroseau witnessed two coup-d’etats by the time he turned 9, enduring a childhood scarred by poverty, hurricanes and earthquakes.

In 1994, he watched American troops roll through his neighborhood “and take on the criminals, thugs and cartels,” federal court documents said. Seeing them, he found his life’s ambition: Join the Marines.

But on Tuesday, Duroseau learned he will spend more than five years in prison for smuggling guns and military equipment into his native country, much of the weaponry purchased in Jacksonville around Camp Lejuene.

The ex-Marine stood before U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever in Raleigh and recited a speech from Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, best known as the lyrics to the Bob Marley song “War.”

And Duroseau vowed to continue his struggle.

“I see positivity even in the shadow of darkness,” he said, adding later, “I fight for the poor man. The ones that don’t have any voice.”

Boxes and suitcases full of guns

In 2019, Duroseau and an unidentified accomplice came to the airport in New Bern, checking three suitcases and three plastic boxes full of guns and ammunition, declaring them before boarding the plane, according to Duroseau’s indictment.

Customs agents in Haiti found eight guns in his luggage, including a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15. He also carried body armor, optic scopes and other equipment. Navy investigators found receipts from a Jacksonville gun shop in Duroseau’s trash.

He was not authorized to leave the United States while still a Marine, nor could he legally export the guns, his indictment said. Former U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said last year that Duroseau’s intent was to train the Haitian Army and engage in foreign combat.

“One of his statements was he wanted to be president of Haiti,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sebastian Kielmanovich, recalling Duroseau’s December trial. With such significant weapons, he added, “It’s not for self-defense. It’s to kill people.”

Duroseau boarded the flight and traveled through Charlotte and Miami to Haiti, The Miami Herald previously reported. In Haiti, Duroseau was met by someone whose role was to “expeditiously move Mr. Duroseau through the airport and customs process and to help him with his bags as he checked through that process,” Naval investigators said.

In December 2019, Duroseau was returned to North Carolina. A federal judge ordered that he be detained until trial, citing the weight of evidence against him, his “significant ties outside the United States” and the “erratic behavior leading to his arrest,” court filings show. Jurors convicted him on five counts in December.

Duroseau reportedly became agitated when he was asked to fill out a customs declaration form, resulting in an altercation with a Haitian police officer.

“From the reports we received, it appears that he actually slapped a Haitian police officer, which drew the attention of further Haitian officers and that once again led to him being detained and a secondary inspection being conducted,” Naval investigators said.

Sgt. Jacques Yves Duroseau photographed in 2016 competing with the the Marine Corps Shooting Team. He will spend more than 5 years in prison for smuggling weapons to his native Haiti.
Sgt. Jacques Yves Duroseau photographed in 2016 competing with the the Marine Corps Shooting Team. He will spend more than 5 years in prison for smuggling weapons to his native Haiti.

Defense cites brain injury

At his sentencing hearing Tuesday, federal public defender Edward Gray said Duroseau only meant to help his country’s neediest people and had no intention of overthrowing its government.

Gray noted Duroseau’s Marine service, for which he earned multiple honors, and noted that Duroseau earned his citizenship while fighting in Afghanistan. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury there, adding to post-traumatic stress already troubling him since childhood.

Before going to Haiti, Gray said, Duroseau sought a meeting with its ambassador and was instructed to “stay in his lane” by superior officers.

“It was tough for him to just sit there and say, ‘This is something I need to ignore,’ “ Gray said.

Dever declined to sentence Duroseau outside of advisory federal guidelines, giving him 63 months in federal prison but also ordering mental health treatment and job training. But he said the defendant’s sentence should not be reduced because of his military service, mental health issues or desire to right wrongs in his native country.

“There’s a proper way to do that,” Dever said, “and this is not one of those proper ways.”

Before federal marshals escorted him out, Duroseau gave a second statement in a halting voice. He recalled being sent back to the United States, when a correctional officer in Haiti told him, “When they are done with you, you can come back to us. We know why you did what you did.”

McClatchy journalist Hayley Fowler contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinatown stabbing: Asian-Americans demand for alleged stabber to be charged with hate crime

    A rally was held outside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Monday to demand the man charged in the stabbing of an Asian man in Chinatown be prosecuted as a hate crime.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans stop just short of censuring Toomey

    Pennsylvania's Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, while stopping short of issuing the more serious — albeit still symbolic — censure that some members had pushed for. The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said. The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with fellow Republican Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

  • L.A. Soccer Team, Backed by Natalie Portman and Serena Williams, Names Birdies as Sleeve Sponsor

    Angel City Football Club will make its debut as part of the National Women's Soccer League in spring 2022.

  • UK slashes aid to Yemen as ex-minister warns it will abandon children to starvation

    Boris Johnson has been accused by a former Tory minister of condemning “hundreds of thousands of children to starvation” after the Government slashed aid funding to war-torn Yemen by half. Andrew Mitchell, a Tory MP and the former international development secretary, said the cut from £160m in 2020 to around £87m this year was an "unimaginable decision." Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt joined the criticism and said he was “deeply disappointed” at the decision. He added that the “timing is inexplicable with the UN warning only last week that Yemen faces the worst famine the world has seen for decades.” The funding cuts were announced by James Cleverly, a UK foreign office minister, during a UN donor conference on Monday afternoon. But Mr Mitchell, in an unusually strong rebuke from a former Tory minister, accused the Government of shirking its duties as a world leader. “Britain is the lead country at the UN on Yemen, yet this decision will condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation,” he said. He added that the funding cut was a breach of the Conservatives’ manifesto pledge to maintain spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income on aid. The conflict in Yemen, between the Saudi-led Coalition supporting the beleaguered Yemeni government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, has killed 130,000 people since 2014 and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The move to slash funding has been criticised by human rights groups, including Save the Children, which said it had confirmed their “worst fears.” “In September last year, the UK announced a global Call to Action to avert famine. Six months later, it is slashing aid to a country on the verge of the largest famine the world has seen in decades,” said Kevin Watkins, the CEO of Save the Children. “Global Britain should be standing up for the 400,000 children under five who might starve to death in Yemen this year, not abandoning them in their hour of greatest need,” he added. Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK, said: "We are shocked and appalled by the UK's decision to slash aid to Yemen. “Diplomacy alone will not pay doctors salaries or provide life-saving malnutrition treatment for the countless children facing starvation.” But a spokesman for the Government defended the policy, insisting that the UK “remains steadfast in our support to Yemeni people as one of the biggest donors of lifesaving aid and through our diplomatic efforts to bring peace.”

  • Widow of Good Samaritan killed in Brooklyn stabbing still processing horrific nightmare

    Jin Zhao, 39, still can't process the horrific nightmare - that her husband, Yong Zheng, a hero to his last breath, is gone.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: BBC reporter Girmay Gebru detained by military

    Girmay Gebru and four others were taken from a café in the regional capital Mekelle, witnesses say.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Street Hawk Motorcycle

    Learn more about this beloved television motorcycle…

  • Dominican Republic country profile

    Provides an overview of the Dominican Republic, including key events and facts.

  • Two teens charged in the shooting death of a young mother

    Prosecutors in Denver said a 14-year-old boy shot the 32-year-old woman in the head as she sat in her car. An 18-year-old is accused of driving the getaway car.

  • Myanmar Police Open Fire on Protesters

    Myanmar’s security forces fired on protesters Sunday in the deadliest day of demonstrations since the military took control of the country on Feb. 1. At least 18 people were killed, according to the United Nations. Photo: Associated Press

  • House Democrats charge ahead with bills likely to stall Senate

    The House is expected to vote on an election reform bill this week, but that measure is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

  • Prosecutors fill in details of Proud Boys assault on Capitol

    Members are alleged to have dressed “incognito” on Jan. 6, then fanned out to prevent law enforcement from identifying them en masse.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Has Been 'Obsessed' with Getting Dogs Champ and Major 'Settled' at the White House

    Champ and Major Biden are the new stars of the White House

  • Police officers help mom who just delivered baby in car outside local hospital

    Two Atlantic City police officers helped remove the baby from the woman’s pants and untangle the umbilical cord which was wrapped around the infant’s neck. Both mom and baby are doing just fine.

  • Pixar Releases Asian-Led Shorts to Help Fight Anti-Asian Violence

    In response to the growing violence against Asian Americans, Pixar Animation Studios has released two exclusive Disney+ SparkShorts that center on Asian culture. The short films, titled “Wind” and “Float,” are now available to watch for free on the studio’s official YouTube channel. In a statement last week, Pixar expressed solidarity with the Asian American community, condemning anti-Asian hate “in all its forms.”

  • Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was After Katy Perry Introduced Them

    In her recently released documentary, Billie Eilish was introduced to Orlando Bloom by his fiancée Katy Perry only for viewers to learn that the singer had no idea who the actor really was.

  • There's an Official Tracker That Allows You to Follow the Easter Bunny on His Journey Around the World

    Grab the kids and get to tracking!

  • Chris Webber wanted to be Kings general manager 'more than anything'

    Chris Webber opened up about his relationship with the Kings.

  • It’s time for Congress to give Puerto Ricans what they have demanded: statehood | Opinion

    On Nov. 3, as U.S. citizens in the 50 states voted for their federal representatives, more than a million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico declared in no uncertain terms, in a nonbinding referendum, that they want equality and that they no longer consent to being subject to that same federal government without having a voice and a vote.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil