A Leland man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Friday.

According to a news release from the town of Leland, officers with the Leland Police Department charged David Andrew Smith, 50, of Leland with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Smith was taken into custody at his home around 12:50 p.m. Friday and transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center where he was held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Smith is employed with Brunswick County Schools in the Information Technology department. According to the news release, the school district is working with the Leland Police Department on the case.

"At this time, it is not known if any students have been affected as part of this investigation," the release states.

The investigation is ongoing and notes additional details will be released when they are available.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Leland man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor