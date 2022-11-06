LEM Holding (VTX:LEHN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So while LEM Holding (VTX:LEHN) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LEM Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = CHF87m ÷ (CHF301m - CHF105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, LEM Holding has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LEM Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LEM Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LEM Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 60% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On LEM Holding's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for LEM Holding. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 50% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for LEM Holding that we think you should be aware of.

