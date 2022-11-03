LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LeMaitre Vascular is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$31m ÷ (US$302m - US$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, LeMaitre Vascular has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LeMaitre Vascular compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LeMaitre Vascular doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 18% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that LeMaitre Vascular is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 40% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with LeMaitre Vascular and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

