Lemon-and-Italian-Cheese Pizza

Bravo

This season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson has surprised us (in the best way possible) with her unconventional food and drink choices. (Yes, we're talking about that turkey sandwich in the sauna and the 2-liter ginger ale riding in her passenger seat.) And when the RHOC cast members gathered to rehash the Season 16 drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 After Show (premiering on February 2), the attorney made yet another unexpected yet fabulous decision.