Lemon to serve 10 years on drug raid charges

Mar. 1—Two Union County men have been sentenced from November's MJET (Multi-Jurisdictional Entry Team) raid on the 1100 block of North Maple Street in Creston. The search resulted in four arrests and more than 40 felony charges. Confiscated were drugs, guns and paraphernalia, including a marijuana grow operation.

Scott Lemon

On Jan. 27, Scott Lemon, 41, of Creston, was convicted of three felonies and sentenced to 10 years in prison as a part of a plea agreement.

In November, Lemon was charged with six counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person subject to a protective order; five counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana while in the possession of a firearm; one count possession of a taxable controlled substance without a tax stamp; 14 counts possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person subject to a protective order and two counts of violation of a no contact order.

In a plea bargain between Union County Attorney Shane O'Toole, Lemon and his defense attorney Nicholas Bailey, an agreement was reached in which Lemon would plead guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count possession with intent to deliver marijuana without the firearm enhancement.

Iowa code states, "If in the immediate possession of a firearm while participating in a violation of 124.401 (controlled-substance charges), the penalty shall be 2 times the term otherwise imposed or granted. A judgement or sentence under the firearm or offensive weapon enhancement cannot be deferred or suspended."

The agreement reduces Lemon's 26 felonies charges and two simple misdemeanors charges to three felony convictions and removes the offensive weapon enhancement.

Drafted by O'Toole and Bailey, the agreement states, "The parties are in agreement that the state shall recommend the following sentence to the court: serve and indeterminate term not to exceed five years in each of the three charges defendant is pleading guilty to, with the two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person subject to a protective order to run concurrent to one another, but consecutive to the five year indeterminate term on the possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana) for a total of a 10-year indeterminate prison sentence."

This allows Lemon to serve time for two charges at the same time, making his total imprisonment a maximum of 10 years.

Christopher Cerda-Romo

In November, Christopher Cerda-Romo, 31, of Lenox, was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana; one count possession of a taxable controlled substance without a tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first offense.

His pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 17.

Casey Welcher

In November, Casey Welcher, 30, of Afton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense; possession with intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine over 5g and possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense.

Though his pre-trial conference is also scheduled for March 17, he has been transported to the Iowa Medical Treatment and Classification Center in Oakdale as the reception center for a 25-year prison sentence for an August incident in which he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Welcher shall not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum period of confinement of one-third of the sentence imposed.