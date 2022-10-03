Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

New York-based insurance giant Lemonade is officially launching in the U.K., its fourth market in Europe and fifth overall, with a little help from one of the oldest and largest insurance providers in the U.K.

Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy.

On top of that, the company has always been vocal about its ethics, positioning itself as the antithesis of a traditional insurance company -- the company is a certified B Corp, meaning that it's independently assessed for its social and environmental performance. Its business plan essentially involves charging a set fee, and then donating some of its underwriting profits to a charity as selected by each customer when they sign up.

Lemonade UK launch

But Lemonade is still very much a for-profit insurance juggernaut, having secured nearly $500 million in funding as a startup, from big-name backers including SoftBank, Alphabet's GV, Sequoia Capital, and Allianz. The company hit the public markets in the midst of the pandemic two years ago, and as with many digital-first cloud companies during the lockdown years its shares soared, with the company hitting a market cap of more than $10 billion at one point -- more than triple its early public valuation -- before falling back down to Earth with a crash. The company's valuation today is less than $1.5 billion, reflecting a broader insurtech downturn that has hit a lot of companies hard

More recently Lemonade closed its first acquisition when it bought auto insurance startup Metromile, before promptly laying off around 20% of its staff. A sign of the times, perhaps. 

Lemonade lands in the U.K.

And all this hullaballoo takes us to today, where Lemonade is now officially open for business in the U.K., where it's going to market with a slightly more trimmed down offering compared to what it offers in the U.S. Indeed, in its domestic market, Lemonade offers insurance spanning contents (renters), homeowners, pet, car, and life, while in Germany, the Netherlands, and France where it's expanded into over the past few years, it's limited to contents insurance. 

For the U.K. market, Lemonade is offering contents insurance starting at £4 per month, and includes global coverage for personal items of up to £2,000 in value each up to a total value of £100,000. Customers can pay extra fees for additional coverage, such as accidental damage to mobile devices.

Although Lemonade is a fully-licensed insurance carrier in its own right, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Aviva, one of the largest general insurers in the U.K. At first, this might seem like an odd coupling given that they are essentially competitors, but it does actually make sense. Lemonade is the young tech-driven upstart looking for help scaling in a lucrative new market, while Aviva is the $11 billion incumbent with roots running back more than 300 years, seeking to tap a younger demographic. And the first fruits of this partnership will see Aviva serve as Lemonade's reinsurance partner.

"We share a common outlook for how digital, AI and data can transform customer experiences, and the role insurers can play in building stronger communities," said Adam Winslow, CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance, in a statement. "In our 325 year history we have adapted and thrived in a changing world, and our partnership with Lemonade is a marker of our intent to continue just this."

Recommended Stories

  • WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (26 Sept - 2 Oct)

    Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (26 September to 2 October).

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Another Wild Quarter’s Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estima

  • Rick Scott says there should be 'reasonable' federal abortion restrictions

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) says abortion access should be decided at the state level, despite a federal abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

  • Venezuela Frees Americans in Biden-Approved Swap With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration said Venezuela freed seven Americans, including oil executives and a former Marine, in a swap involving two members of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s family imprisoned in the US.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Say

  • Tesla Deliveries Bounce Back to Record, Though Dented by Distribution Delays

    Tesla vehicle deliveries rebounded to a record in the most recent quarter, though the figure was short of Wall Street’s forecasts and leaves the company requiring a further increase in the final three months of 2022 to meet annual growth objectives. Tesla on Sunday said it had delivered 343,830 vehicles to customers in the three-month period ended in September, up from about 255,000 in the prior quarter that was dented by a temporary shutdown of its factory in China. Deliveries were up roughly 42% from last year’s third quarter, when Tesla handed over 241,000 vehicles.

  • Yen weakens past key level, sterling pares gains

    The yen breached the key level of 145 a dollar on Monday, for the first time in more than a week since Japan's intervention to prop up the currency, while sterling gave up some of its gains after a modest recovery at the end of last week. Monday's fall came after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's comments that Japan stood ready for "decisive" steps in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen moves persisted. Sept. 22 was the last time the currency had weakened below 145 to the dollar, after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates, which prompted a record expenditure of 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) by authorities to prop up the yen.

  • Yen Weakens Past 145 Per Dollar, Nears Prior Intervention Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened back past 145 per dollar, setting the stage for Japan’s authorities to potentially intervene to prop up the currency for a second time this year. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The chip sector is losing steam after several strong years, creating a chance to buy in on the next growth cycle.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • A huge number of ‘Zombie’ companies are drowning in debt. This CEO sees a reckoning as interest rates soar

    David Trainer, the CEO of the investment research firm New Constructs, believes there are now roughly 300 publicly-traded zombie companies.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

    In fact, even long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds, normally seen as a safe haven hedge against recession, have plunged, with the S&P 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond index down 16.5% year to date. The reason for the rare double-digit losses across both stocks and Treasuries in 2022 has been an abrupt change in inflation, along with a corresponding rapid rise in interest rates. Treasury Series I savings bonds, or I Bonds, are securities sold by the U.S. government and meant to shield holders from the effects of inflation.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • 3 Recession-Resistant Agriculture Dividend Stocks That Can Steer Your Portfolio Toward Greener Pastures

    Fluctuating commodity prices and varying demand for new equipment and machinery add cyclicality to the agriculture industry. The agriculture industry may not make up a large percentage of the U.S. economy. Deere (NYSE: DE), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM), and Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) each specialize in a different part of the agriculture industry.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Having purchased US$5.7m worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stock, the recent 4.1% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

    The recent 4.1% drop in General Electric Company's ( NYSE:GE ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased...

  • 3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

    Smart investors don't sit on the sidelines in a bear market -- they use it as a buying opportunity.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) latest 4.8% drop adds to a year losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ), it is important to understand...