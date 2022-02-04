Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $28.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lemonade as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$1.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 88.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.35 million, up 91.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lemonade currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


